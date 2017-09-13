LAHORE - Pakistan Peoples Party (Workers) leadership on Tuesday ruled out the possibility of fair and transparent by-polls in NA-120 under the ineffective election commission especially at that time when it is being alleged that there are 29,000 fake votes in this constituency.

Naheed Khan, ex-adviser to the slain PPP leader Benazir Bhutto, and her husband and ex-senator Dr Safdar Abbasi expressed these views during door to door election campaign conducted at Pandu Street and Hindu Camp of Old Anarkali. Ex-PMA and candidate for NA-120 Sajida Mir, Sardar Hur Bukhari, Ibn-e-Rizvi, Aamna Zaidi, Saleem Khan, Waseem Khan and other party workers in large numbers were also present on this occasion. The party workers raised slogans in favour of their slain party leadership. Naheed Khan said the leaderships of PTI, the PPP and PML-N were violating the code of conduct issued by the election commission without any fear of reprisal while the sitting ministers of the PML-N led government were busy in election campaign of the ousted PM Nawaz Sharif’s spouse, Kalsoom Nawaz. She further said the election commission has failed to conduct fair and transparent by-polls in NA-120 and this has raised a big question mark on its performance.

Naheed said the suppressed class of the society now should restart a vehement struggle for a financially and administratively independent election commission so that the next general elections can be held in a better and more transparent way.

Dr Abbasi said the common man of this country did not find enough means to maintain his life but still the incumbent government is portraying all is well in Pakistan. He said when Maryam Nawaz, alighting from the bullet proof vehicle, will visit the NA-120 constituency for election campaign then she would realise the real sufferings of the people and would face the harsh questions of the poor and deprived masses. He urged the voters to cast their vote in favour of PPP-Workers’ candidate and their vote would be the symbol of the victory of the ideology of the party.

Addressing to the voters on this occasion, ex-MPA Sajida Mir said they were facing wealthy and powerful opponents in NA-120 by-polls and those who were promising to give sweets are not themselves aware of the problems of common people.

She appealed the people to cast their vote only in favor of that candidate whose character is open and clear to them and this decision would be based on purely merit basis.

Mir said if this time again, the powerful elite class and the government’s machinery wins the elections then she feared that the future of the nation would be dark.