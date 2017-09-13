LAHORE - Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif has congratulated the students who won top positions in intermediate examinations of various educational boards in the province.

In his message of felicitation, the chief minister said that students got positions with their hard work and made their parents and teachers proud. He said that such brilliant students were heroes of the nation. He said that hard work of these students was a testimony that nothing was impossible.

CM says improving healthcare facilities his mission

Health experts and representatives of various companies associated with the health sector in the UK called on Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif at the Pakistan High Commission in London.

Matters of mutual interest, health sector reforms in Punjab and investment and improvement in healthcare facilities came under discussion at the meetings. The health professionals, experts and investors expressed their satisfaction with the policies of the Punjab government and praised the outsourcing of janitorial services and the policy of public-private partnership.

Asking Pakistani doctors, health experts and the UK-based companies to extend their cooperation and invest in the health sector in Punjab, Shehbaz said the Punjab government had introduced revolutionary reforms in the health sector. He said that steps taken for improvement in the health sector were bearing fruit. “Improving the healthcare facilities is my mission and every sort of step has been taken to move forward in this regard,” he said. He said that healthcare road show was successfully conducted in London and participation of senior representatives of British healthcare companies, investors and medical experts in large numbers was a matter of satisfaction for him. He said that recommendations had been finalised to further improve the health sector through this road show. He said that participants in the road show had shown interest in invest in the health sector of Punjab. The chief minister said, “We welcome expatriate Pakistani doctors, experts and investors to Punjab. British health sector companies should fully invest in the health sector. The Punjab government will provide all possible facilities to them. The Punjab government has adopted the policy of public-private partnership and all public sector hospitals will be established under this policy in future.”

He said that partnership with the private sector was being promoted to improve the health sector. He said that janitorial services had been outsourced to public sector hospitals and outsourcing of non-clinical services at hospitals had helped improve healthcare facilities. He said that companies providing such services in British hospitals could extend their cooperation to the Punjab government and this cooperation would be mutually beneficial. He said this two-way cooperation would strengthen the government efforts to provide effective services to the masses.

Pakistan’s High Commissioner to the UK Syed Ibn-e-Abbas said the healthcare road show was a timely step of Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif. He said that economy had improved due to policies and efforts of the government and the health sector was being fully taken care of.

Provincial minister Dr Mukhtar Bhart, Adviser to Chief Minister Dr Umer Saif, Punjab government officials and health experts were also present on the occasion.