LAHORE - The Punjab Assembly witnessed rare scene of opposition legislator pointing quorum on Private Members Day, causing adjournment of session without taking up any resolution of public interest.

The Opposition demanded resignation of Shehbaz Sharif, alleging that he has lost moral ground to continue as Punjab Chief Minister after Lahore High Court verdict on transfer of sugar mills to southern Punjab.

Sloganeering against each others’ leadership turned the PA to a fish market. The House echoed with the slogans of Go Shehbaz Go and retaliatory Ayesha Gulalai Ka Jawab Do.

Before the House could take up any resolution on the agenda, Opposition legislator Dr Murad Ras pointed quorum that led to adjournment of session first for 15 minutes and later till 10am on Wednesday.

The session started one hour and 12 minutes beyond the scheduled time with Speaker Rana Muhammad Iqbal in the chair.

After smooth proceedings during Question Hour, Opposition Leader Mian Mehmoodur Rasheed stood up on point of order and drew the attention of the chair towards LHC verdict on transfer of sugar mills of Sharifs to southern Punjab. He praised the judiciary for giving verdict against Sharifs. He alleged that Shehbaz Sharif has violated oath and law.

“We have already filed a reference against the chief minister. The reference is based on facts which should be heard. After the court verdict, it is better for Shehbaz Sharif to step down”, the PTI leader added.

Minister for Human Rights Khalil Tahir Sandhu said that the Opposition was searching faults in others. He commented that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has lost senses on seeing clear defeat in NA-120 by polls. Sandhu further said that PTI was setting wrong tradition of involving institutions in politics.

Chief Whip in the PA, Rana Muhammad Arshad came all guns blazing against the rival party and said that “Jewish lobby was collecting funds from across the world and the sole agenda was damaging Pakistan.” He said that the Opposition was taking revenge of clear defeat in NA-120. He was sure that the public would give verdict in favour of Nawaz Sharif on September 17.

Protesting against Rana’s remarks, the Opposition legislators started raising anti-government slogans, ‘Go Shehbaz Go’. The treasury legislators responded with the slogans of Ayesha Gulalai Ka Jawab Do.

Earlier, during Question Hour on Sports, Youth Affairs and Minerals, Jehangir Khanzada said that the government would provide new playgrounds and gymnasiums equipped with latest facilities this year. He said that the government provided sufficient funds for promotion of sports last year.

He revealed that the government was also considering the option of opening playgrounds of educational institutions for general public. A final decision would be taken within 10 days, Khanzada added.