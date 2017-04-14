LAHORE - The Punjab government has launched a new cadre of ‘Allied Health Professionals’ in various disciplines as a part of revamping exercise underway in 25 DHQ hospitals and 15 THQ hospitals all over the province.

Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif has formally approved the summary regarding creation of 965 posts of allied health professionals in BS-17.

It has been revealed in a meeting presided by Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) Punjab Shamail Ahmad Khawaja at Civil Secretariat on Thursday that 13 fields of allied health technology are necessary for every DHQ hospital which include Optometry, Medical Imaging Technology, Medical Laboratory Technology, Nutrition, Clinical Psychology, Speech Therapy, Operation Theatre Technology, Dental Technology, Emergency Medical Technology, Renal/Urology Technology, Anaesthesia Technology, Audiology Technology and Respiratory Therapy whereas 10 fields of allied health technology are required for each THQ hospital.

The chief minister has approved a total number of 965 posts of allied health professionals in BS-17 through supplementary grant in the current financial year 2016-17.

Four years BSc (Honours) Programme in various trades of allied health technology has been fixed as minimum eligibility criteria for the allied health professionals. The cost of these 965 posts comes to Rs127.924 million for the current financial year.

The recruitments against these posts will be made on contract basis for a period of two years initially through a third party testing service of national repute. Meanwhile, in anticipation of expiry of the contractual period, the case will be referred to Punjab Public Service Commission for regular postings so that the service delivery does not suffer.

The ACS hoped that a paradigm shift in the multi-facet healthcare delivery system will be observed with the induction of more qualified, highly trained and motivated allied health professionals in the Primary & Secondary Healthcare System of the province.