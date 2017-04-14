LAHORE - Senior lawyer Akram Sheikh on Thursday denied his nomination as a member of judicial commission by one of the two active groups in bar politics.

He said he had neither been consulted nor he had ever consented to such nomination. He said he was being dragged into the matter he had nothing to do with.

Sheikh also said that having left Bar politics for the last around 10 years, he seldom participated in any electoral contests directly or indirectly. He said that he wished the bar council to elect one of the best leaders for its representation by the Bar Council as a judicial member, who actively represented its viewpoint in nomination and selection of the Judges.