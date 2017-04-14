LAHORE - The Lahore High Court allowed amendment to PAT petition against step of Punjab government in sending abroad five officials including Dr Tauqeer Shah accused of Model Town killings in 2014.

The court directed the counsel to annex the documents about alleged escape of five officials. The court also directed Information Commission to provide information to the petitioner about those officials whose appointment in abroad was questioned. The petitioner earlier had alleged that five officials including Dr Tauqeer Shah, Rana Abdul Jabbar, Umar Sarfraz Cheema, Abdur Rasheed Sherazi and Salman Ali. He alleged that the Punjab government helped them escape from the country.

The petitioner prayed that appointment of these officials in foreign countries be set aside and the government be ordered to call them back.