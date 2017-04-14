LAHORE - The Central Working Council of Pakistan Awami Tehreek through a resolution on Thursday demanded trial of the Model Town killing case in the military court.

The Council believed that the rulers were influencing trial of the case which may affect the decision as such the case should be transferred to military court on the same lines as it was done in the case of Uzair Baloch.

The meeting, attended by Secretary General Khurram Nawaz Gundapur and other senior leaders, expressed concern that even the cops held responsible for the killings set free. The meeting demanded immediate publication of the report prepared by Justice Baqir Najfi.

Later, spokesman for PAT told the media that the government had been throughout influencing the case from the point of investigation to trial. He said it was evident from the police and the prosecution collusion against the fair probe and trial of the case which even had earned bail to the police persons arrested earlier on the charges of resorting to firing on the sad day.

Meanwhile, PAT chief Dr Tahirul Qadri hinted at the street protest to seek justice in Model Town killing of the Tehrik members. He was speaking through phone from Toronto Canada to CWC meeting.

He said they had already stated that as long as the Sharifs were perched in power, fair justice in the case was very hard to get for the blood of innocent Tehreek workers. He said the ATC court had failed to call any of the masterminds of the incident and those summoned, had no warrants for their compulsory appearance.

He questioned why relief is being given to the killers instead of the victims. The legal and the constitutional requirements are not being met in the case, he maintained questioning whether those who fired shots on over 100 PAT workers on June 17, 2014 came from the skies and vanished at once after killing the innocent persons?