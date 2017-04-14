LAHORE - A meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Flood Control was held to review pre-flood arrangements at Civil Secretariat Thursday.

Presiding over the meeting, Minister Malik Nadeem Kamran directed deputy commissioners to ensure removal of encroachments along rivers and nullahs, said a press release.

Chief Secretary Punjab Capt (r) Zahid Saeed directed relevant departments to finalise all necessary arrangement for dealing with possible flood.

He ordered repair and construction work at river embankments be completed as soon as possible.

He said that deputy commissioners should personally visit dykes and identify the areas vulnerable to possible flooding. He also directed the provincial departments to extend full cooperation to district administrations.

He said that the departments concerned should pay special attention to enhance their capability to deal with possible disaster.

He directed that a comprehensive plan be devised for provision of boats and other necessary equipment to districts. The Chief Secretary directed that mock exercises be carried out and meetings of district disaster committees be held regularly. He also issued instructions regarding arrangements for wheat procurement and census. DG PDMA told the meeting that the central flood warning control room will start working from June 15 and district control rooms would send data to it on daily basis. He said that boats, relief goods and other equipment have been provided to districts as per their demand.

Those among present were Senior Member Board of Revenue, administrative secretaries of Irrigation and Agriculture department, representatives of Met Office, National Highway Authority whereas Provincial Food Minister Bilal Yasin, Secretary Food and deputy commissioners joined the meeting through video link.