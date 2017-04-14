Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Sheikh Aftab Ahmed Friday informed Senate Friday that the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has planned to expand the passenger terminal building at Allama lqbal International Airport, Lahore.

During the question hour session, the minister said the estimated cost of the expansion project is Rs43.6 billion and PC-I has been approved by the CAA Board which is fully empowered to approve projects financed by CAA out of its own resources with involvement of foreign exchange component less than 25% of project cost.

Aftab said the financing was arranged by CAA through internal and external sources.

To a question, the minister said that only the airport services have been considered for outsourcing whereas the Air Navigation Services would be provided by CAA.

CM Shehbaz Sharif also paid a surprise visit to review the airport expansion.