LAHORE - Congratulating Sikhs at Baisakhi festival, Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said this event will reinforce brotherhood between the two communities. He said that we equally share the joys and happiness of Sikhs on this occasion.

There are holy places of Sikhs in Punjab and other parts of the country which are being protected along with rights of minorities. He said the minorities enjoys equal opportunities of development in the Punjab.

He said that our government believes in inter-faith harmony and solid steps have been taken in this regard as well as for welfare of the minorities. Security and renovation of Gurdawaras of Sikhs has been given prime attention and efforts are made to provide best facilities to the Sikhs to enable them carry out their rituals in peaceful and comfortable environment.

Separately, Shehbaz Sharif said that the Nobel Prize-winning Pakistani girl Malala Yousafzai is a proud asset of Pakistan and it is it is undoubtedly a privilege for her to get honorary citizenship of Canada as well as the opportunity to address Canadian Parliament.

He said that Malala at an extremely youthful age has won distinctive global honors and has brought magnificence to Pakistan. The struggle of Malala for promotion of education and peace is praiseworthy as she is a brave daughter of Pakistan of whom each Pakistani is proud of, he added.