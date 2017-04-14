LAHORE - In connection with the commemoration of Good Friday, the Punjab University Christian employees of Campus Corporation organised a special prayer ceremony at the committee room of Undergraduate Block Thursday.

Punjab University Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Zafar Mueen Nasir, sanitary inspector Ch Mushtaq and a large number of sanitary workers were present on the occasion. Prayers were also offered for stability and prosperity of the country. Later, PU VC Dr Zafar Mueen Nasir along with sanitary workers cut the cake to mark the even.

On Tuesday, the Lahore Waste Management Company gave special bonus to its Christian workers for marking Good Friday and Easter. The decision was taken by Managing Director Bilal Mustafa Syed. All Christian workers have been paid Rs 1,500 each as bonus on the occasion of Good Friday and Easter. According to the company, Christian workers who are ready to perform duty on these days will be paid 450 rupees per day.