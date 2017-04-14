LAHORE - Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare Kh Imran Nazir gave away free Hepatitis C medicines to truck/bus drivers and cleaners at Sabzazar Truck Adda on Thursday.

The Punjab AIDS Control Program is providing free medicines of Hep C to bus and truck drivers testing positive during the ongoing screening drive for transporters across the province. Officials of the PACP and office bearers Punjab Goods Transport Association and other notables of the area attended the event.

Kh Imran Nazir said, “As a minister, it is matter of great pride that the PACP is serving the marginalised and neglected members of the society. Transport staff travels all the time, away from homes to earn livelihood, and have fewer resources as well as little time for their health. The PACP team, under the leadership of Dr Adnan Zafar Khan, has set a new precedent and I hope they will work with a missionary zeal.”

Program Director Dr Adnan Zafar Khan in his message said: “The PACP is providing free of cost medication, treatment and counseling services to all HIV patients in Punjab as well as Hep C medicine to bus, truck drivers and other high risk groups like transgender.

“We are trying to reach out to marginalized groups to ensure no new persons are infected with HIV. The HIV treatment is being provided to all patients throughout Punjab. Through a state-of-the-art e-tracking system, we are providing HIV and Hep C medicines to all drivers testing positive in the blood screening drive. The PACP maintains in continuous contact with all patients through SMS and telephonic follow up.”

President of Punjab Goods Transport Association Ch Zulfiqar Ali expressed gratitude to the government for taking care of bus and truck drivers.

“Our association has extended support to the PACP in their camps throughout Punjab,” he added.

PACP has so far conducted testing of truck, bus drivers in 11 districts including Lahore, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Sheikhupura, Faisalabad, Okara, Multan, Muzaffargarh, DGK, Rahimyar Khan and Sadiqabad.