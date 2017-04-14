Lahore - Speakers at ‘Pakistan Paindabad Conference’ have reiterated their resolve to continue backing Kashmir people for their cause.

The Kotli Nazaria Pakistan Forum organised the moot and AJK Nazaria Pakistan Forum President Maulana Muhammad Shafi Josh presided over it while Minister Raja Nisar Ahmed Khan was the chief guest.

Speaking on the occasion, NPT Chairman Muhammad Rafiq Tarar said the objective of this conference is to give hope to the nation about a bright future. He said the conference would play a pivotal role in prospering love and affinity between Kashmiris and Pakistanis.

He said the Pakistan Ideology “is the second name of our Islamic status and a binding force between Pakistanis and Kashmiris”. He said this ideology proved the foundation stone of a struggle made by Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and his companions in the Pakistan Movement. Pakistan is incomplete without Kashmir, which would soon be part of it, he added.

Raja Nisar Ahmed Khan said Kashmiris had decided to join Pakistan in 1947 and soon the whole Kashmir would be part of it. He urged the participants to get united against the conspirators.

Maulana Muhammad Shafi Josh said the NPT rust has spread its wings all over the Kashmir and every Kashmiri is supporter of it.

NPT Secretary Shahid Rasheed said: “The freedom movement of Kashmiris is holding ground with every passing day and soon it would meet the desired results. The present situation Kashmir proves Quaid’s saying that Kashmir is the jugular vein of Pakistan.”

He said the NPT would keep raising voice for resolution of Kashmir issue at every. Muhammad Latif Shahid, Zafar Iqbal Ghazi, Habib ur Rehman Afaqi, Prof. Faisal Shahzad, Ch. Muhammad Naseem, Prof. Zulfiqar Zahid, Prof. Raja JavaidQamar, Dr. Nisar Ansar Abdali, Prof. Abdullah Tahir also addressed the conference.