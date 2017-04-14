LAHORE - The Punjab Assembly has constituted Standing Committee for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs with Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora as its chairman.

The notification has been issued. Human Rights and Minorities Affairs Minister Khalil Tahir Sandhu would be ex officio member whereas Parliamentarians Shehzad Munshi, Kanji Ram, Zulfiqar Ghouri and Shunila Ruth along with others will be its official members.

The committee will take care of the affairs relating to the minorities for legislation so that their grievances could be redressed and welfare property taken care of.