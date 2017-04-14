LAHORE - The Punjab Healthcare Commission has stopped a private hospital from conducting all kinds of surgeries, and imposed Rs500,000 fine for poor surgical conditions and operation by a quack.

Muhammad Yaseen launched a complaint with the commission, saying: “Quack Muhammd Naeem conducted the C-section of my wife at City Hospital in Jaranwalla. The patient was discharged after two days of the operation, but her condition deteriorated since infection had started. Another qualified doctor treated her and saved her life.”

The commission investigation when the complainant submitted document citing ‘compromise’ between the two parties.

However, the PHC as a regulatory body, continued with its probe.

Besides hearings, inspections were carried, exposing inadequate medical facilities to perform any kind of surgery. The commission stopped the hospital from conducting any kind of surgery and imposed Rs500,000 fine.