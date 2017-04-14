LAHORE - The Lahore High Court on Thursday sought reply from the federal government in a petition challenging privatisation of three airports in the country.

Mehmood Akhtar Naqvi, a local citizen, filed the petition alleging that the government had started sale of public assets in the name of privatisation. Now three airports were being privatised but the due approval had not been sought by the government, he alleged.

He prayed the court to stop the privatisation of three airports. The court adjourned further hearing until May 10, with directions to federal government to come up with reply.

OBJECTION OVERRULED

The LHC overruled objection on a petition challenging Women Protection Act 2016. The registrar office had earlier objected to the petition saying that it was not maintainable. The court overruled the objection and directed the office to fix it before any appropriate bench.