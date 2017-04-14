LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said $51billion CPEC is becoming a source of attracting huge investment to the country.

It is CPEC that has brought Pakistan-China to new heights of friendship side by cementing their trade and economic ties, said the chief minister while talking to a high-level delegation from leading industrial city of China, Tianjin which called on him here yesterday.

The meeting discussed the ideas related to enhancement of cooperation in skill development, textile, garments and other industrial sectors between Punjab and Tianjin and witnessed consensus on both sides to enhance cooperation in the field of garments, textiles and skill development.

The chief minister said that a delegation from Punjab will soon proceed to China to make headway in cooperation in this said areas. He said China has attained rapid development under the vibrant leadership and has now become role model for the rest by becoming the world's second economic power.

Vice President Tianjin People's Association for Friendship with Foreign countries, Chen Weiming (who was leading the delegation) on the occasion said that all possible assistance will be provided to Punjab Government.

Chinese Consul General Long Ding Bin, Provincial Ministers and other concerned officers were also present.

Separately, a Chinese delegation led by Mr Guan Jianzhong, Chairman of the Dagong Company, called on CM.

Consul General of China Long Ding Bin, Minister of Finance Dr Ayesha Ghaus Pasha, Chairman of Planning and Development, secretaries and senior officials were also present on the occasion. Consensus was reached in the meeting to upgrade collaboration between Chinese Company and Punjab Government.

Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif welcomed the decision of Chinese Company to cooperate in infrastructure financing and said that they will take full advantage from the expertise of the Chinese organisation.

The meeting also decided to set up a joint working group of Punjab Government and Chinese Company that will prepare final recommendations for promotion of cooperation. Speaking on the occasion, Chairman Chinese Company said that they will promote collaboration with Punjab Government.

CM sops southern Punjab

children food program

Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif presided over a meeting to review the headway on the educational targets being set for 2018. The meeting approved food program in primary schools of southern Punjab among other steps.

Addressing the meeting, Shehbaz Sharif said that milk and energy biscuits will be provided to the children under Food Program and initially, the pilot project will be launched in schools of southern Punjab including districts of Muzaffargarh and Bahawalpur.

The Punjab government is also planning to provide free transport to the children of remote areas. He said that initiatives of Punjab government for the promotion of education are proving fruitful as there is remarkable improvement in the attendance of teachers as well as students in the educational institutions likewise millions of new enrolment in schools.

He said that under new school program of Punjab Education Foundation, 2,700 more schools will be added and under voucher scheme 2.5 lakh more children will be facilitated until 2018. Awareness needs to be spread among masses about educational programs of Punjab Education Foundation.

He said the experience of outsourcing 5000 government schools was quite successful. He said that around 25000 part-time coaches are being hired to increase enrollment whereas the target of construction of additional 36000 rooms in schools will be met till 2018. He said that double shift program has been launched in government schools and program of tablets provision is moving forward successfully.

He shared about additional toilets program in government schools and said that under this program, 32500 additional toilets will be constructed. He said that talented teachers being hired on merit are playing their role to equip our children with latest technologies.