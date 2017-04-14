Today

PFDC Sunsilk Fashion Week 2017

Pakistan Fashion Design Council has been organizing a three ay PFDC Sunsilk Fashion Week 2017 today at Expo Centre.

Exhibition

Punjab Institute of Language art and Culture (PILAC) information and culture department has been organizing a photography exhibition titled ‘Dhalday Sufnay” today at 5 pm at PILAC Hafeez Kardar Road, near Gadaffi Stadium.

In Coming Days

Honey Waqar Lawn Exhibition

We would like to cordially invite you to celebrate with us at the launch of our debut Luxury Lawn S/S 17 collection "Latrevo" April 17, 2017 at 5 PM - 8 PM at Maison Honey Waqar

Dare to Dream

Zulfi’s Art gallery cordially invites you to a group show titled “Dare to Dream” on Tuesday April 18, 2017 at 5:30 pm. Renewed painter SaeedAkhter will be chief guest at 912 R-1, Min Boulevard, Johar Town, Near Shaukat Khanum Hospital. The exhibition will continue till April 25, 2017.

JootiShooti Exhibition

JootiShooti Exhibiting at Daachi Arts and Crafts Exhibition from April 22to April 24 from 10 AM to 10 PM at Lahore Grande, 144 Mall Road, Off Zafar Ali Road.

Inter University Wall Painting Competition

Inter University Wall Painting Competition "17" from Apr 19 at April 20, 2017 at 9 PM to Apr 20 at 9 PM at University of Management and Technology.

Live Concert

Mozam Mir band live in concert by Rafi Peer Theatre Workshop on April 15, 2017 at 7 PM - 10 PM at Peeru's Cafe , Plot 1. Green Acres Farm Housing Society, Raiwind Road.

10th Vasakh Documentary Film Festival

The Vasakh Documentary film festival is an annual, international documentary shorts festival scheduled to take place on the 27th and 28th of March 2017 at Ali Auditorium Lahore. Entry will be free. Documentary short films on human rights and cultural heritage from Pakistan, India, Myanmar and U.S.A. The event will be organized by by Maati TV and Interactive Resource Centre on Apr 27 at 5 PM to Apr 28 at 8 PM at Ali Insitute of Education, Ferozpur Road.