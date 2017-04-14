LAHORE - World Wide Fund for Nature-Pakistan (WWF-Pakistan) and Centre of Water Informatics and Technology (WIT) of Lahore University of Management Science (LUMS) signed an MoU to devise responsible strategies and work towards increasing water security and stewardship.

The formal agreement was signed by WWF-Pakistan Director General Hammad Naqi Khan and Lums Rector Dr Sohail Naqvi. The MoU forges a partnership of two years, starting from April 2017 and ending in December 2019.

According to the MoU, WWF-Pakistan will extend opportunities of collaboration in water stewardship and water security issues pertaining to agriculture, habitats, and engagement in the Indus basin. Furthermore, the organisation will collaborate with Lums in initiatives regarding policy level advocacy, floodplain and disaster management, and the possibility to implement studies conducted to ensure environmental flows in all rivers across Pakistan.

Hammad Naqi Khan said, “It is a matter of great pleasure, that two leading organisations are forging collaboration for research and knowledge sharing in the field of conservation. WWF-Pakistan believes that water resources should be managed intelligently. I am optimistic that the collaboration between WWF-Pakistan and Lums, as a resource base of global expertise, will explore new avenues together regarding water conservation and will introduce best water practices through result-driven initiatives.”

Dr Sohail H Naqvi, expressed pleasure on becoming part of the noble mission of conservation. “I welcome this opportunity, of WWF-Pakistan and Lums coming together, to address the water woes of the country. Our institute offers its vast resource base in terms of students and youth to become torchbearers of reforms in the field of environmental conservation.”