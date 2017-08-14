LAHORE - The nation is all set to celebrate the 70th Independence Day today (Monday) with zeal and enthusiasm amid elaborate security arrangements.

The day will dawn with special prayers for integrity, solidarity and development of Pakistan at mosques after morning prayers. Official festivities will begin with hoisting of the national flag at government buildings followed by a 31-gun salute in the federal capital and a 21-gun salute in provincial capitals.

A change of guard will take place at national monuments like Mazar-e-Quaid in Karachi and Allama Iqbal’s shrine in Lahore. Public and private buildings, houses, streets and bazaars have already been extensively illuminated and decorated with buntings, banners and national flags.

Special stalls have been set up at markets and bazaars for sale of national flags and green caps, which are doing a roaring business. Various political, educational, social and literary organisations have planned events to mark the day.

State-owned and private TV channels will telecast special programmes relating to the Independence Day. Newspapers will publish special editions to pay tribute to Pakistan Movement workers. Homage will be paid to people who lost their lives during migration and riots.

A flag-hoisting ceremony will be held at the Punjab University College of Art & Design, Allama Iqbal Campus, at 8am on Monday (today). The Punjab University vice chancellor will hoist national flag at the building in the presence of deans of various faculties, heads of teaching departments, senior faculty members and employees.

Provincial Minister for Human Rights and Minority Affairs Khalil Tahir Sindhu has congratulated the entire nation on 70th Independence Day of Pakistan. He said, “August 14 reminds us that how our elders sacrificed their lives for beloved country -- Pakistan. Minorities’ decisive vote made the Pakistan Movement successful,” he added. He said today minorities were much safer in Pakistan compared to other countries. He said, “We could not forget our elders’ role in creation and development of Pakistan.”

The Lahore Arts Council is going to arrange a flag-hoisting ceremony at Burney’s Lawn at 8am. On Independence Day, LAC will host a drawing competition, Azadi walk and a puppet show. Ainak Wala Jin, Taleem Sab Kay Liye and Ala-e-Deen and Jadu Ka Charagh plays will be staged for the children. A folk dance ceremony will also be arranged.

The Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB), the Information Technology University (ITU) and Arfa Software Technology Park (ASTP) have collaborated to celebrate Pakistan’s 70th Independence Day in an innovative style, by using the panoramic projection -- a spectacular show of computerised fireworks, laser lights and panoramic projection of heroes of Pakistan Movement and defenders of Pakistan.

The Walled City of Lahore Authority, in collaboration with Chief Minister’s Special Monitoring Unit (CMSMU) and Bargad Foundation, has launched two-day Independence Day celebrations. These celebrations started inside Delhi Gate and Chowk Wazir Khan, a recently conserved area on Royal Trail, on Sunday.

To celebrate 70 years of independence, the Walled City of Lahore Authority has also launched “Azadi Tours” from Delhi Gate to Lahore Fort. The route has many attractions like Shahi Hammam, Wazir Khan Mosque, Haveli Mian Sultan, Haveli Dina Nath and Bej Nath, Well of Dina Nath, Wazir Khan Chowk, Sonehri Mosque, Baoli Bagh, Rang Mehal Chowk, Tomb of Malik Ayyaz, Pani Wala Talab, Lahnga Mandi, Chowk Heera Mandi and Lahore Fort. Almost 600 tourists availed this tour on the first day. These tours are also available today.

The Tourism Development Corporation of Punjab staged a march on the eve of the Independence Day with double-decker buses, jeeps used in Cholistan Desert Rally and motorcycles. Vintage cars, Rescue 1122, Dolphin Force and citizens also participated in the parade.

The Punjab Tourism Department introduced 20 new posters promoting culture of Punjab. The TDCP also announced 50 percent discount on chairlift rides and all tourist spots in Punjab.

The Wildlife and Parks Department will also arrange a ceremony in connection with the 70th Independence Day at Lahore Zoo at 11am on Monday.