Mian Nawaz Sharif is making a habit of these homecomings to Lahore from Islamabad after being ousted as Prime Minister. The trip along the GT Road that ended on Saturday after four days was his first by road, but his third.

The first was in 1993, when he was at the receiving end of a presidential dissolution by President Ghulam Ishaq Khan, and travelled by train. It was a regular train, not a special, so Mian Nawaz and several ex-ministers had to get on board an ordinary carriage, and one ex-minister, now departed, whose son is now a minister of state, spent the journey in fear of the child his seat-mate held, who could have become subject to motion sickness at any time. This time, it wasn’t potential motion sickness, but actual death, with a kid run over at Lala Musa by an Elite Force vehicle, and an ex-soldier run over by one of the vehicles in the procession, on Day 3. Of course, the problem with the train was that it could only take a little longer than usual, and Mian Nawaz had to stick to a very tight schedule while speaking, with the train moving off when he was in full flow. It was a simpler era, and Mian Nawaz would make speeches at stations while standing on the footboard, without any special protective shield between him and the crowd.

I know trains have advantages, but the pace of the first day, when Mian Nawaz went from Islamabad to Rawalpindi (a half-hour journey max), would have left him on the road on Independence Day, subject to wheelies being executed in front of him after the motorcyclists had thrown a cracker into his vehicle. He would also have found himself addressed familiarly by young men thinking they were celebrating their Freedom from good manners rather than the British.

Luckily, there don’t seem to have been any of the PML(N)-PTI clashes many expected. Even Allama Dr Tahirul Qadri wasn’t around to demand justice for the 14 people killed in the 2014 firing. He turns up like a bad penny every year, demands justice, and then heads off back to Canada. Of course, this time he is probably after bigger game, so there will be a dharna on The Mall. It will start after Independence Day, but it has already provoked concerns about public toilets. True, there aren’t any except at Anarkali. There are a number of restaurants and hotels with public toilets, and a couple of cinemas, but I think those are meant for paying customers rather than protesters. So the protesters will be left with drains and green belts (and Lawrence Garden). One rainfall, and The Mall will be unbearable.

Remember the attacks on PTV and Parliament in the original dharna? Both were aimed at the toilets. I fear for the Punjab Assembly this time, not to mention other public buildings like Freemason’s Hall, the Lahore High Court and Governor’s House.

Anyhow, the figure more associated with dharnas than the good Doctor, Imran Khan, is probably watching the Sri Lankan situation carefully. Not only has the Foreign Minister, Ravi Karunanayake, resigned over corruption charges, but the 1996 World Cup-winning captain, Arjuna Ranatunga, has announced he will be campaigning against the SLCB. Presumably, not having built a cancer hospital, he doesn’t take part in grown-up politics. Because Imran built one, presumably, Najam Sethi, who has been elected PCB chief, is safe from Imran.

Imran may have his eye on Kenya, where the opposition wants the election authority to declare its man winner of the presidential election, even though the vote-count so far shows President Uhuru Kenyatta has won. Imran probably feels that the Kenyan opposition has no chance, not having held a dharna.

He’s also watching Kenya because of its use of electronic voting machines, because they’re going to be used in the by-election to Mian Nawaz’s seat, NA 120. He won it by more than 50,000 votes in 2013 against Dr Yasmeen Rashid, the gynaecologist who joined the PTI. He didn’t fight his first election against her husband’s brother, Shahid Nabi Malik of the PPP, but his first party election, in 1988, when he downed him by 13,000 votes. Begum Kulsoom Nawaz is fighting her first election, but she campaigned regularly in this constituency, especially after Mian Shehbaz, who was first heavily involved here, went to the neighbouring Old City constituency in 1990, for which son Hamza currently sits.

India has tried EVMs, as well as dirt in hospitals in Gorakhpur, where over 70 children have died of encephalitis, so far in days, at the paediatrics ward of the Baba Raghav Das Hospital, which is attached to the medical college of the same name. So far, the break in the oxygen supply, because previous bills were still unpaid, has been blamed, by Yogi Adityanath, the CM, who has also blamed dirt. Interestingly, the Health Minister, Siddarth Nath Singh, is a grandson of Lal Bahadur Shastri. Singh is in the BJP, but while Shahstri was in the Congress, he led India in the 1965 War against Pakistan. So far, no one has blamed Muslims, or even beef-eating. Or Pakistan. But just wait.