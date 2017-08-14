LAHORE - Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said that more than 200,000 students facing financial constraints were being equipped with education through the Punjab Educational Endowment Fund (PEEF), the biggest project of South Asia and in the history of Pakistan. Scholarships worth Rs12 billion have been distributed so far purely on a merit basis, he added. 0The chief minister said had this educational fund been established 70 years ago, there would have been more than 20 million students fulfilling their educational thirst today instead of 200,000.

Talking to elected representatives, Shehbaz said that higher education was not merely legacy of the elite; it was the right of every child of Pakistan. He said that doors of higher education had been opened for the talented students of poor families through PEEF.

Not only Punjab, he said, industrious students of underprivileged families all over the country -- Sindh, Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and AJK -- were benefitting from the fund and this step promoted national solidarity and brotherhood.