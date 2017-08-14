LAHORE - Jamaat e Islami chief Sirajul Haq has said Pakistan and its Islamic ideology will live till the doomsday.

Greeting the nation on the Independence Day, Siraj said in his message that the living nations were always ready to offer every sacrifice for safeguarding their independence.

“Defending Pakistan’s geographical borders is a part of faith with our people,” he said. Unfortunately, he regretted, the Pakistani rulers, who are mental slaves of the world colonialism, were trying to demolish the Islamic identity of the country and make it a secular, liberal state. However, he said, the 200 million people of Pakistan would foil all these conspiracies. After his disqualification, the JI chief said, Nawaz Sharif has become active to abolish the articles 62 and 63 of the constitution. He further said that the 1973 constitution was a unanimously adopted constitution and its Islamic articles were a solid foundation for national unity but some people were ganging up to demolish these foundations. “It is the duty of the nation to protect the Constitution in order to keep the dishonest people and the liars away from the assemblies,” he stressed. Siraj said the Muslims of subcontinent had offered unprecedented sacrifices for the establishment of Pakistan and a similar national movement was necessary for safeguarding the constitution and for building it into a truly Islamic welfare state. The JI amir also paid a visit to the house of Hamid, a 12-year-old boy who died after being hit by a security vehicle when Nawaz Sharif’s rally reached near Lala Musa, Gujrat on Friday. He offered his condolences to the bereaved family. Talking to the media at the house, the senator slated the callousness of the rally’s organisers who had left the twelve year old child unattended after he was hit on the road. “The child’s death [after being hit by the car] was a tragedy but the greater tragedy was that the participants of the rally did not bother to shift the injured child to a hospital.” He said this apathy reflected the mindset of the elite who did not consider the poor as human beings.