LAHORE - With political arena getting warmer, constitutional litigation against Nawaz Sharif, PML-N and its legislators has multiplied in courts. Last week, the Lahore High Court and the Supreme Court were moved in a number of cases against them.

A petition was filed by Zafarullah Khan of Watan Party in the Supreme Court’s Lahore Registry, challenging appointment of Justice Ijazul Ahsan of the SC as a monitoring judge on references to be filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) against former premier Nawaz Sharif and his family members. He said the Panama Papers case judgement delivered by the apex court and disqualification of an elected prime minister without trial would be remembered mostly for the infirmity of legal reasons, for question it raises about the integrity of the process leading to the verdict and for distorting institutional balance of power. He argued that a fair trial under Article 10-A of the Constitution was impossible if a judge of the Supreme Court continues to monitor the whole process from the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) to NAB and the accountability court. He argued that an affected party cannot get fair trial from a lower court, which remains prejudice by the apex court’s constant monitoring. He said there was no precedent that a Supreme Court judge had monitored a specific case in lower courts. He contended that the NAB Ordinance did not provide any clause for monitoring the court proceedings by a superior court judge.

Barrister Khan submitted that the judiciary of Pakistan unfortunately did not have an illustrious history when it comes to standing up for democracy and constitutionalism or exhibiting allegiance to the scheme of institutional checks and balances. He asked the court to declare appointment of Justice Ahsan as monitoring judge on NAB references against the Sharif family in violation of the right to fair trial under Article 10-A of the Constitution. He pleaded that monitoring of the trial court proceedings by a judge of the SC would obstruct the course of justice. He also asked the court to provide Nawaz Sharif with a right to appeal like other cases taken up under Article 184(3) of the Constitution.

Mahmood Akhtar Naqvi, head of Khudai Khidmatgar, approached the Supreme Court’s Lahore Registry seeking disqualification of three federal ministers for holding iqamas (work permits) of the United Arab Emirate (UAE). He made Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal, Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif and Finance Minister Ishaq Dar respondents in his petition, alleging that these three ministers concealed their offshore work permits from the Election Commission of Pakistan. He said the ministers, by not disclosing their work permits in the nomination papers for 2013 general election, violated provisions of Representation of Peoples Act, 1976 and they should stand disqualified under Article 62(i)(f) of the Constitution like former prime minister Nawaz Sharif. He prayed to the court to invoke relevant provisions of the law and disqualify the respondents. He also moved a separate petition in the Supreme Court to seek disqualification of MNA Hamza Shehbaz, son of Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif, in light of allegations levelled by Ayesha Ahad Malik, who is said to be wife of Hamza.

He pleaded the court to order constitution of a parliamentary committee to hold an inquiry into the charges against the MNA. He pleaded that the respondent MNA was found guilty of violating Articles 62 and 63 of the Constitution by hurling life threats at Ms Malik. He prayed to the court to disqualify Hamza Shehbaz.

The LHC last week also sought reply from the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on a petition seeking directives for the ECP to bar former prime minister Nawaz Sharif from heading any office or meeting of the PML-N. This petition was moved by Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT). Khurram Nawaz Gandapur, secretary general of the party, was the petitioner.

Chief Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah heard the petition. Advocate Ishtiaq Chaudhry, the petitioner's counsel, contended that Sharif could not head any political party under the Political Parties Order 2002 after his disqualification by the Supreme Court. He said that Sharif after his disqualification presided over a meeting of PML-N parliamentary committee on July 29 in Islamabad that was a clear violation of the relevant laws.

He contended that the former prime minister could not even become a member of any political party after his disqualification, but he continued to head meetings of his party in violation of the law. He prayed to the court to order the ECP to restrain Sharif from chairing or heading meetings of his political party in future or holding any office.

A deputy attorney general, however, opposed the petition saying that the ECP had already taken cognizance of the matter therefore the petition should be dismissed. The chief justice adjourned the hearing till August 16 and sought a reply from the ECP.

In another petition, the LHC chief justice observed that disqualification of one office-bearer did not lead to dissolution or deregistration of a political party. Asim Aziz, a lawyer, had moved the LHC seeking dissolution of PML-N in the wake of disqualification of its president and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif. He said that registration of PML-N stood cancelled the moment its president, Nawaz Sharif, was disqualified by the Supreme Court. He prayed to the court to order the Election Commission of Pakistan to dissolve the PML-N as political party and restrain it from participating in elections and using the election symbol of lion.

However, the lawyer failed to establish his arguments when the chief justice asked him to cite any law which carried dissolution of a political party after disqualification of its head. The chief justice expressed dismay over unnecessary petitions and also imposed a fine of Rs10,000 on the petitioner. However, he recalled the decision after the counsel sought an apology and intended to withdraw the case. Therefore, the CJ dismissed the petition as withdrawn.

The Lahore High Court was also moved against deposed prime minister Nawaz Sharif over his alleged speech against judges of the Supreme Court who disqualified him in the Panama Papers case. This petition was moved by Advocate Azhar Siddique who argued that Nawaz Sharif had been making mockery of SC judges in his speeches during a rally from Islamabad to Lahore. He said that speeches against judges or the court were contempt of court and revolt against the Constitution. The petitioner alleged that the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) was also backing Nawaz Sharif and his speeches were being telecast continuously. He requested the court to initiate contempt proceedings against him under Article 402 of the Constitution, and order PEMRA to ban his speeches against SC judges on television channels.

Furthermore, Zubair Khan Niazi, a local citizen, moved the LHC against three members of the provincial assembly -- Khawaja Imran Nazir, Waheed Gul and Majid Zahoor. He said these MPAs were working as directors of the Lahore Waste Management Company owned by the Punjab government on the one hand and getting allowances and salaries as members of the provincial assembly on the other. He said they stood disqualified under Article 63 of the Constitution because members of the provincial assembly could not work as directors of any government-owned company. He requested the court to declare these three MPAs disqualified. Justice Shahid Waheed of the Lahore High Court will hold a preliminary hearing of the petition on August 15.

During the week, LHC was also moved against PTI chief Imran Khan and Awami Muslim League chief Sheikh Rashid but the petition was dismissed for being non-maintainable. Rana Ilamuddin Ghazi argued that Khan did not meet the criteria to become a member of the parliament described in Articles 62 and 63 of the Constitution. Whereas Rashid, he said, was a corrupt and dishonest politician and liable to be disqualified. After hearing his arguments, Chief Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah dismissed the petition and observed that no one could be disqualified on the basis of mere assumptions.

Besides, Ayesha Ahad Malik, said to be wife of MNA Hamza Shehbaz, moved court against provincial Law Minister Rana Sanaullah on charges of harassment. She said she was receiving threats after serving legal notice on the minister for using derogatory remarks against her. The court heard her plea and ordered the Cantonment area police to ensure her protection.