LAHORE - Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) president Ch Shujat Hussain, senior central leader Ch Parvez Elahi have stressed the need for promoting national solidarity and unity to maintain peace and order in the country. “The nation wants only Quaid-i-Azam's Pakistan and of none else’s,” the PML-Q leaders said in a message on Independence Day. They highlighted that the biggest reason for all problems and difficulties being faced today by the country and the nation is that we have forgotten the objectives of the country’s creation. “On this day, we pray to the Almighty that Pakistan and Pakistani nation may live forever and they make progress by leaps day and night, peace and prosperity should prevail all around,” the message reads. “We should be prominent among the comity of nations.”