LAHORE - Capital city police officer Muhammad Amin Wains last week inaugurated the rare intelligence collection mechanism called triple-one intelligence in a bid improve police surveillance in Lahore.

Officers from Constable to the rank of Deputy Inspector General of police will use a mobile phone application to transfer and pass on intelligence regarding criminals and terror suspects. The city police department, in case of actionable intelligence, will quickly respond to the situation.

The latest initiatives to upgrade policing with modern technology comes just weeks after a Taliban suicide bomber targeted police in Lahore’s Kot Lakhpat area. Eight policemen were among 26 people who died when a bomber blew up his suicide vest close to a group of cops at a checkpoint on July 24.

This high-tech intelligence system involving more than 35,000 policemen in Lahore is said to be the brainchild of city police chief. Wains says this strategy will help his department fight criminals and terrorists in more effective way.

The triple-one idea (one officer, one information, and in one month) was floated by the city police chief in 2014 to launch a full-scale campaign against most-wanted criminals by engaging each policeman serving in Lahore. This year, the software was developed with help of Punjab information technology. The police department launched the project last week.

Talking to reporters after the inaugural ceremony, Lahore CCPO Amin Wains said the intelligence software (111) would further strengthen the intelligence collection system at grass-root level. He said the war against terrorism could not be won without active support of people. For this purpose, he added, we have introduced the software to enhance intelligence system in all police beats.

About this new intelligence system, Wains said that every official of Lahore police “from the rank of Constable to DIG” is bound to pass on information to his colleagues about a criminal or a terrorist in one month. “That intelligence will be investigated by a board comprising three officers of SP rank.”

Following the initial investigation, an action plan will be formulated to take action and respond to the situation. The officer further said that a “criminals book’ was also prepared to arrest proclaimed offenders and most wanted criminals. The book will contain information about all POs from police station level to division level and it will be distributed at the offices of SHOs and SPs.

On this occasion, the police chief also directed the Beat In-Charges to constitute Beat Safety Committees comprising notables of the area to improve coordination among communities. The city police chief believes that the intelligence collection practice would help police arrest crime and terror suspects besides providing relief to Lahore police in crime control and detection targets. He was of the view that the installation of complaint boxes at all police stations was also under consideration to get public feedback anonymously about information of POs and anti-social elements.

Wains said another detailed fresh lists of influential criminals involved in land-grabbing, narcotics and gambling were also being prepared to give them tough time by issuing warnings, arresting them and defaming them with the help of loudspeaker announcements, brochures, banners and the media.

The CCPO said the 111 strategy would bind all officials including office staff, traffic wardens and lines staff to come forward and provide information of whereabouts of POs and criminals, adding he would provide best available logistics to arrest the suspects.

SSP (Administration) Rana Ayaz Saleem, who supervises digital police operations in Lahore, told The Nation the initiative was part of the police capacity building campaign. He also explained the software-111 stood for one personnel, one information, and one month.

This software will allow some 35,000 police to convey information about criminal activities from their respective areas to the intelligence analysis wing headed by a DSP rank officer at the office of the city police chief. The board will examine the information and suggest a “counter plan” immediately.

“All police officers serving in Lahore are part of this campaign. At least 11 crime categories including terrorism have been included in the plan,” he said. “The policemen will report directly to the intelligence analysis wing of the city police.”

According to officials privy to the development, this intelligence wing would analyse and transform the information into intelligence before forwarding it to the office of SSP (Admin), from where this information would be sent to the SPs concerned, the counter terrorism department and other agencies.

SSP Ayaz Saleem says that all three sub-divisions of the intelligence wing including intelligence operators, intelligence squad, and intelligence units have been tasked to collect information from railway stations, bus terminals, and other public places in the city.

Also, the city police department has included at least seven books of Top-100 proclaimed offenders in the triple-one intelligence application. Special teams will also be activated to hunt down the most wanted criminals included in the police books.

“These books are already distributed in all divisions, police stations, and headquarters including traffic and police lines to get feedback from officials about specific information regarding most wanted proclaimed offenders involved in heinous crimes,” the SSP said.

Thousands of proclaimed offenders wanted to Lahore police in murder, dacoity, robbery with murder, vehicle and motorcycle theft, kidnapping for ransom and police encounters are at large. The initiative will not only help police maintain the criminals’ record digitally but also it will help police identity most wanted criminals at checkpoints.

In April, the city police department had announced cash awards and commendatory certificates for citizens and community leaders in case they would pass on useful information related to criminals and suspected militants.

The names of communicators will be kept secret. Also, police will blacklist those who would try to convey wrong information to the department. More than 3000 community leaders are enlisted under the latest “Local Eye” system designed to strengthen surveillance system in the sprawling city.

SSP Ayaz Saleem says the main objective of Local Eye initiative was to empower the representatives of local government bodies, particularly female community leaders.

“We request all citizens and community leaders to help us secure this city and its citizens, he said. “Councilors and community leaders are just a click away. They can report to police within seconds and all reports will be seen simultaneously at various levels.”