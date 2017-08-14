LAHORE - Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif has congratulated the nation on 70th Independence Day of Pakistan.

In his message on Sunday, the chief minister said that Pakistan was the fruit of illustrious sacrifices and great struggles of millions of Muslims. He said that Allama Iqbal had dreamt of an independent and autonomous state and this dream came true after a great struggle under the unmatched leadership of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. He said that August 14 was the most imperative day of the national history. Freedom is a great blessing and any sovereign nation will celebrate its independence day the way Pakistanis are celebrating their 70th Independence Day today, he said. He said that Muslims of the subcontinent crossed blood streams for Pakistan. However, he said, Pakistan has yet to achieve its objectives. “Today is the day of self-accountability; therefore, we have to ponder over the reasons due to which we lag behind other nations. Also, we need to learn a lesson from our past mistakes and have to adopt the golden principle of hard work for a better future,” he added.

Shehbaz laid stress on the need for reviving the same spirit among the people as was at the time of creation of Pakistan. He said that Pakistan was demanding diligence and every individual had to buckle up in his own capacity. To protect the freedom, he said, mutual cooperation and wellbeing in the society had to be elevated and “we have to get united to achieve the goals of Pakistan”. He said the entire nation was committed to rooting out terrorism from the country and Operation Zarb-e-Azb and Operation Rudd-ul-Fasaad were the most noteworthy examples. He said that those sacrificing their lives for the stability and peace of Pakistan were heroes of the nation and “we have also to pay tributes to them while celebrating the Independence Day”. He said that purpose of celebrating the freedom day was to pay homage to Pakistan’s founders and workers of the Pakistan Movement whose will power and motivation had earned a free, Islamic and welfare state.

"Let us all make a commitment today… we will take our country forward, to prosperity. Let us pledge that we will continue our struggle to build Pakistan as a strong and prosperous country with faith, unity and discipline,” he said. He said, “With diligent work, loyalty and trust, we will make Pakistan a strong country in the world.”

QUETTA ATTACK CONDEMNED

Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemned the attack on a vehicle of security forces near Pishin Stop, Quetta.

He paid tributes to citizens and martyred security personnel besides extending his condolences and sympathies to bereaved families.

The chief minister also prayed for early recovery of the injured. He said that such cowardly acts of the enemy were highly condemnable. He said, “We salute personnel of security forces and citizens sacrificing their lives for their country. Martyrs are heroes of the nation and their supreme sacrifices will not go waste.”