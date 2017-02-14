LAHORE - Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said the purpose of the amendment in the Drug Act is to stop the manufacturing and sale of spurious and substandard medicines and to eliminate this evil business.

The CM’s statement comes in response to the sit-in by a large group of chemists and pharmaceutical manufacturers who had gathered in front of the provincial assembly to protest a government crackdown against the sale of illegal drugs. “Amendment in Drug Act is meant to stop production of spurious drugs. Mafias & cartels will not be allowed to play havoc with people's lives,” the CM said in a tweet yesterday, hours before a suicide bomber struck the protest venue near Chairing Cross where up to 400 people including senior police officers were present. In a statement issued from CM House, Shehbaz Sharif said that the death of a poor patient after consuming fake medicine is like killing an innocent person with bullet. “Getting standardised medicines is legal right of every patient and this right will be provided to them at every cost,” he added.