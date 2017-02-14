Inspector General (IG) Punjab police Mushtaq Sukhera on Tuesday said that they are investigating the Lahore attack from every angle.

He said that culprits would not be able to save themselves from police and police would get them soon. He added that police and government are on same page.

Investigation teams gathered evidences and clues from the scene. Punjab IG reached the scene soon and told media that police officials were around the protestors.

He also told that policemen asked attacker to stop so he blew himself up.