LAHORE - The Lahore Development Authority has decided to auction the 102 unclaimed plots of Johar Town, unearthed as LDA’s property after land audit of ten blocks in phase-II of the scheme.

The authority also decided converting land use of a total of 52 kanal land, reserved for bus terminal and 15 units of small industries into commercial plots in the said scheme.

The decision was made yesterday during a meeting chaired by Kh Ahmad Hassan, adviser to Punjab Chief Minister and member of LDA Governing Body.

The meeting decided for an overall extension of 18 months in the agreement with private development partners for expediting procurement of land for new housing scheme LDA City.

An approval was also granted for establishment of a dedicated directorate for running day-to-day affairs of this scheme more efficiently.

The authority gave approval to negotiate with the litigants of LDA Avenue-I and set up a committee headed by ADG (HQ) for this purpose. Proposal for construction of LDA office building at LDA Avenue-I at a cost of Rs200 million was also approved.

The authority approved the disposal of any of the educational site among the available pool both in private housing schemes approved by LDA as well as regular schemes of LDA through open auction for revenue generation. The authority decided to impose fine, as prescribed in rules on a person, if he develops or continues to develop a housing scheme without approval from the day when he starts to develop a scheme in any form such as advertisement, sale/purchase of plots, development works at site, etc.