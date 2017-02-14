LAHORE - The Nazaria-i-Pakistan Trust will be holding the 9th three-day annual conference commencing at Aiwan-i-Karkunan-i-Tehreek-i-Pakistan from February 16. Pakistan Movement Workers, the office-bearers of Nazaria-i-Pakistan Forums from all over the country as well as abroad, and the delegates representing different walks of life will participate in the conference. The conference, symbolising the national solidarity, will continue till February 18, 2017.

“70 years of Pakistan—Success stories and problems” will be the main topic of the conference. At the inaugural sitting of the conference, NPT Chairman Muhammad Rafique Tarar will perform the flag-hoisting ceremony along with the Pakistan Movement Gold Medalists.

Dr Rafique Ahmad will highlight purpose of the conference while NPT Secretary Shahid Rasheed will present annual report.

Noted scholars will speak on key topics and issues like cyber crimes, globalisation, western media role in the anti Islam campaign, dangers of globalisation, prejudices against women, Indian water terrorism and many more.