Governor Punjab Malik Muhammad Rafique Rajwana on Tuesday signed amended drug act into law and it has been implemented in the whole province.

After the approval from governor, Punjab government has issued gazette notification as well.

On the other hand, pharmaceutical companies and chemists are protesting against the new drug act, and medical stores are closed for second day as well in several cities.

According to these pharmacists and chemists, they are observing black day against Lahore blast that happened yesterday.

Rafique Rajwana has also passed five other laws including amendment in local bodies act, Home Economics University, land record authority act, civil administration act, and property act.