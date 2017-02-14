One day of mourning announced by Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif was observed in Punjab on Tuesday to mourn the deaths of thirteen people including two senior police officers in an explosion at Lahore’s Mall Road.

According to details, the national flag on important buildings will not be hoisted whereas the traders would also close the markets in grief of the deceased.

The markets remained closed in grief of the deceased. The transportation was less on the roads while some of the private schools in Lahore also suspended academic activities.

Different organizations announced to hold strike in the metropolis today however, the courts would also not hold any judicial proceeding.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif visited Sir Ganga Ram Hospital Lahore and inquired after health of those injured in bomb blast at Charing Cross. He issued necessary instructions for best treatment of the injured.

On the other hand, funeral prayers of martyred DIG traffic Ahmed Mobin and SSP Operations Zahid Mahmood Gondal were offered at Elite Training Centre.

Pakistan Army has launched investigation at the blast spot and cordoned off the entire area whereas Rangers have taken control of hospitals for the monitoring of proper treatment.