LAHORE - A delegation of businesswomen from the United Arab Emirates called on Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif yesterday and discussed the steps for the empowerment and development of the women.

The meeting decided to enhance cooperation for the women empowerment between the Punjab government and the Sharjah Businesswomen Council on the permanent basis. delegation was led by the senior adviser of wife of the Amir of Sharjah, Erum Mazher Alvie, while Nama Women Advancement Establishment Director Reem Abdel Rahim Bin Kara, Sharjah Businesswomen Council acting Chairperson Sheikha Hind Majid Al Qasimi, and Strategic Manager Leena Hamdan were included in the delegation.

“The more our women will be empowered, the more Pakistan will progress,” Shehbaz Sharif told the delegation.

added that the Punjab government has taken revolutionary steps to bring the women to the mainstream.

He further said that half of the population is consisted of the women who are very talented and they have proved themselves talented in every field.

According to the CM, the Punjab government has constituted 33 per cent quota of the women in boards of the government departments while 15 per cent quota of the women has been earmarked in government jobs.

Moreover, legislation has been made to include the name of wife in property documents of the husband. “A program of the skill development has been implemented to provide occupational skills to the women, but we need to take more and more steps for the empowerment of the women and for this purpose cooperation will be made with the Sharjah Businesswomen Council on the permanent basis and a delegation of the businesswomen from Punjab will visit Sharjah soon,” Shehbaz told the delegation.

Speaking on the occasion, the deletion of UAE businesswomen said that the chief minister has taken exemplary steps for the development of the women and the close cooperation to be extended to the Punjab government for the development of women. The delegation also invited the CM to visit Sharjah.

Punjab Finance Minister Ayesha Ghaus Pasha, MNA Shaista Pervaiz Malik, Punjab Women Development secretary, Chairperson Taskforce for Women Empowerment Fizza Farhan, Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry founder president Dr Shehla Javed Akram, Care Foundation Chairperson Seema Aziz and other officials concerned were also present on the occasion.

BRITISH COMPANY KEEN

ON SAAFI PAANI PROJECT

Separately, the chief minister had a meeting with the top official of a British company about Punjab’s Saaf Paani project.

Lord William Culbert, the chairman of Lilium Stanley Group, expressed his interest in the cooperation with the Punjab government in the water sector during the meeting. Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that the provision of potable water is the top priority of the Punjab government and work is in progress on a mega programme in this regard.

After the launch of this program in six tehsils of South Punjab, it will be extended to 31 tehsils at the fast track, he added. Welcoming the cooperation of Lilium Stanley Group, Shehbaz said that the Punjab government wants to proceed on the project in a professional manner.

Lord Culbert said: “We want to work with the Punjab government in the water sector.”

Provincial Housing Minister Syed Haroon Sultan Bukhari, Saaf Pani Company (North) Chairman MNA Maj (r) Tahir Iqbal, Chairman Saaf Pani Company South Ch. Arif Saeed and the Chairman P & D and experts of the water sector were also present.