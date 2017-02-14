A suicide bombing outside the iconic Punjab Assembly rocked the heart of Lahore during a rally where hundreds of pharmacists had gathered to protest a new drug sale law. Around 6:15 pm, the protestors were ending negotiations with police when the powerful blast went off, killing at least 13 and injuring 83 including three journalists. Five police officers were among the dead. The Nation photographers,

Mohsin Raza and Nawaz Alam were at the scene minutes following the explosion and managed to capture heartbreaking scenes as the horror sunk in.