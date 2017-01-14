LAHORE - The Lahore High Court Chief Justice yesterday promoted 21 additional district and sessions judges to the rank of district and sessions judges and reinstated in service two ex judicial officials. The judicial officials who had been promoted to the rank of district and sessions judges include Arshad Mahmood, Nazar Hussain, Muhammad Saleem, Ms Jazeela Aslam, Abdur Raheem, Abid Rizwan Abid, Khalid Mahmood Bhatti, Amjad Iqbal Ranjha, Muhammad Akram Sheikh, Malik Shabbir Ahmad, Shakir Hassan, Muhammad Javaid ul Hassan Chishti, Bakht Fakhar Bahzad, Muhammad Akram, Waseem ur Rehman Khan Khakwani and others.