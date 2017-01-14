LAHORE - The Lahore Bar Association’s annual election for year 2017-18 will be held today.

Around 17,900 eligible voters would exercise their right to vote in the polling to be held on biometric system.

15 candidates including one woman lawyer would contest election on six slots. Malik Arshad of Asma Jahangir’s Independent group and Chaudhary Tanveer of Hamid Khan’s Professional are contesting for the slot of President. For the slot of Vice-President and Secretary, six candidates have been fielded by both the groups.

For seat of Library Secretary, two candidates are in the field. Vice President (Model Town), Joint Secretary, Finance Secretary and Auditor have been elected unopposed. All the roads and streets leading to the district and sessions courts have been decorated with hanging fliers and banners.