LAHORE - Town Planning Wing of LDA demolished gates, boundary wall and roads of illegal housing schemes namely Hajvari Town and New Sundivision near Hudiara Drain yesterday.

The LDA staff also demolished pillars and roof slabs of two factories which were being illegally constructed in the same area besides partially demolishing the basement and ground floor of another building and sealing another one.

The LDA staff also demolished two illegal constructions in New Garden Town. The demolished buildings included illegal portion of 36/Abu Bakar and a structure on 30/Garden, which was demolished partially.