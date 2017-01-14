LAHORE -Active westerly wave is likely to give significant rains with snowfall over the hills in parts of the country from today to Wednesday, experts say.

The rain giving system has entered Balochistan that is likely to give rains and snowfall at number of places in the province till Sunday (tomorrow).

The system has already given rains at isolated places in Sindh with experts predicting the wet spell to continue till Saturday (today). Rain-thunderstorm with snowfall over the hills is expected at scattered places in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir and FATA from Saturday (today) to Wednesday.

Scattered rains and snowfall has been forecast for upper Punjab from Sunday (tomorrow) to Wednesday. Rain is also expected at isolated places in southern Punjab on Saturday/Sunday.

Meanwhile, cold wave persisted in most parts of the country including Lahore yesterday. Foggy conditions prevailed over few plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh during night and morning hours. Biting cold forced the people to stay indoors wrapped in woolies and blankets. Excessive use of heaters at offices and home led to low gas pressure across the country including Lahore.

Skardu remained the coldest place in the country where mercury dropped 13 degree Celsius below the freezing point. Minimum temperature in Astore was recorded -12C, Kalam -11C, Gupis -10C, Malamjabba -08C, Bagrote, Kalat and Dir -07C, Gilgit and Rawalakot -06C, Parachinar and Hunza -05C, Quetta and Drosh -04C, Chitral and Murree -03C.

Maximum and minimum temperature in Lahore was recorded 18C and 02C respectively. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded 42 per cent.