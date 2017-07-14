LAHORE - A group of PML-N lawyers attacked Lahore High Court Bar Association’s weekly general house meeting held Thursday against Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif for his resignation over Panama case.

The supporters of the ruling party, however, remained successful in their attempt as the rumpus created by them caused disruption to the bar’s meeting aimed to press PM Nawaz Sharif for his resignation.

It was the second attack on LHCBA as earlier it was attacked when the bar leaders held “All Pakistan Lawyers’ Representative Convention” to press their demand of PM’s resignation. The attackers previously also damaged the bar’s decorum and detained its office bearers in the bar’s library.

The Thursday’s attack took place as the bar leaders started proceedings of the general house meeting. The Sharifs supporters entered into the bar premises, holding placards and banners inscribed with slogans in favour of Nawaz Sharif and PML-N. Some of them were holding the PM’s picture.

They occupied the stage and forced the bar leaders to leave the house and stop the meeting. They also took chairs and tables from Kiyani Hall of the bar where the meeting was continued and raised slogans for PM Sharif. However, the rival lawyers chanted slogans against him - “Go Nawaz Go” - shouting at the attackers.

The office bearers who could not control the situation decided to carry out their meeting at GPO Chowk from where they also took rally to Regal Chowk. The protest created traffic mess and caused problems to the commuters. The members of the Civil and PTI lawyers’ forum also joined them.

Addressing the participants, LHCBA President Ch Zulfiqar Ali strongly condemned the PML-N supporters for attacking the bar meeting. He regretted that PML-N had lost respect of the state institutions and started attacking its critics which was against democratic values.

“It is PML-N which is attacking state institutions through its Gullu Butts,” he said.

Ali said they would continue their struggle for supremacy of law and would continue to demand resignation of the PM.

He said the JIT’s report endorsed their stance as the PM had lost all the justifications to remain in office. He asked lawmakers to play their role for removing him (Nawaz Sharif) from the top office.

“No one can stop us from holding weekly protest because it is our the demand of country’s lawyers,” the bar president maintained. “Nawaz has to resign,” he said while reiterating their demand.

LHCBA vice-president Rashid Lodhi, Secretary Aamir Saeed Rawn, and Abdullah Malik of the Civil Society also condemned the PM for sticking with the office.

