LAHORE - The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday reserved its verdict on maintainability of a writ petition seeking directives for the government to place on the Exit Control List (ECL) the names of 259 Pakistanis, including family members of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, whose names have been mentioned in the Panama Papers.

Justice Shams Mahmood Mirza heard the petition moved by Farooq Amjad. Arguing before the court, the petitioner said that Panama Papers exposed the people who set up offshore companies and transferred money abroad. He said they brought bad name to the country.

The petitioner submitted that these people should be dealt with strictly under the law. He said the accused could flee the country; therefore, their names should be placed on the ECL. He prayed to the court to direct the government to put the names of all 259 people mentioned in the Panama Papers on the ECL so that they do not escape from the country and the law.

LAND FOR LAND

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday expressed concern over acquisition of land by the government for development projects and its failure to adequately compensate people.

Justice Farrukh Irfan Khan took up the petition of a man seeking compensation for his land, which was acquired by the government for a project of the National Highway Authority. The judge remarked that people should be given alternative land instead of financial compensation.

During the proceedings, an official appeared on behalf of the Board of Revenue to submit the government’s stance but he could not satisfy the court. He said there was only financial compensation for those whose land was taken for government projects. The official said that a detailed reply could not be submitted as his senior was not available due to his unavoidable engagements.

The judge reprimanded the official and directed him to file a detailed reply at the next hearing.

The petitioner earlier told the court that the government neither provided him financial compensation nor alternative land against his land, which was acquired for a project of the NHA. He prayed to the court to order the government to pay him compensation. The court adjourned the case until September 28.

GRAVEYARD LAND

The Lahore High Court on Thursday directed the local government to retrieve the land of Miani Sahib Graveyard from illegal occupants.

Justice Ali Akbar Qureshi passed the order on a petition seeking retrieval of graveyard land from grabbers. The judge also sought a compliance report from the local authorities at the next hearing.

OUR STAFF REPORTER