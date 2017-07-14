LAHORE - The Punjab Healthcare Commission has initiated an inquiry into deaths of two children due to alleged wrong treatment at a private hospital in Faisalabad.

Atif Butt took his two ailing children, Hala and Oneeb, to a private hospital in Faisalabad. The on-duty doctors and paramedical staff allegedly started treatment without proper diagnosis, and the children’s condition deteriorated. They were shifted to the Allied Hospital Faisalabad, but unfortunately, they died even before any treatment there.

The enquiry team comprises Dr Asghar, Dr Fozia and Dr Umer Khan.

OUR STAFF REPORTER