LAHORE: In Manga Mandi’s Al-Khalid Town police officials have apprehended an implacable man for torturing his wife to death.

According to sources the man was in preparation for the funeral and burial of his wife when police officials arrived. They arrested the man an shifted the body of the wife to hospital for postmortem.

According to the police present at the scene, torture marks were clearly visible on the body and neck of the deceased.

Furthermore an investigation has been launched into the matter.