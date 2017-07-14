LAHORE - A man killed his 27-year-old wife over some domestic dispute at their house in Manga Mandi area, police said on Thursday, and fled instantly.

Police identified the victim as Rehana Saleem, a resident of Al-Khalid Town in Manga Mandi. The body was moved to the morgue for autopsy.

Some relatives of the deceased told the police that Saleem tortured his wife Rehana to death as the couple clashed over some dispute at their house early Thursday. The woman died on the spot.

The police registered a murder case against the husband and launched the investigation.

41 SPU officials fired

At least 41 policemen of the special protection unit were dismissed from their services on the charges of negligence, officials said Thursday.

According to a police spokesman, Farooqabad SSP (Headquarters) Special Protection Unit Syed Ali Mohsin dismissed from service 41 officials on charges of dereliction of duty, negligence and absence from duty.

Similarly, the officer got cases registered against 70 officials under Police Order 2002 at Farooqabad on various charges including abuse of power and irresponsible behaviour.

The SSP said at least 111 officials of SPU, established to protect the foreign citizens and experts, had already been dismissed from service on various charges.

He said the objective behind the establishment of SPU was to protect the foreigners working on different public sector projects in Punjab and there was no place for inefficient and incompetent officials in such a sensitive unit.

OUR STAFF REPORTER