LAHORE - Parts of the country including Lahore received rainfall of varying intensities on Thursday, disturbing routine life by causing inundation, frequent outages and water shortage.

Afternoon rains and strong winds made weather pleasant by causing considerable decrease in the mercury level. However, it disturbed routine life by causing inundation, power shutdowns, water shortage and massive traffic jams. Several incidents of skidding of motorcycles were also reported from various parts of Lahore.

Roads along the under-construction Orange Line Metro Train, underpasses along Canal Bank Road were amongst worst affected areas. Windstorm and rain caused tripping of dozens of Lesco feeders. More than two dozen Lesco feeders could not be restored until filing of this report.

Patches of clouds, high velocity winds and afternoon rains made the weather pleasant by causing considerable decrease in the mercury level. Maximum and minimum temperature was recorded 32 degree Celsius and 24C respectively. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded 75 per cent.

People came out of their houses in the evening to enjoy pleasant weather. Major parks and picnic spots attracted a large number of people including women and children. Huge rush was witnessed at Greater Iqbal Park, Bagh-e-Jinnah, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Jillani Park, Jallo Park, Lahore Zoo and other picnic spots in the City. Traffic jams were witnessed on roads in the close vicinity of these parks.

Experts have forecast widespread rains in southern parts of the country from Saturday to Tuesday.

Monsoon currents will produce widespread rain/dust-thunderstorm with isolated moderate to heavy falls in Lower Sindh (Mirpur Khas, Hyderabad & Karachi divisions) from Saturday to Monday. Rain/dust-thunderstorm with isolated heavy falls are also expected at a number of places in Balochistan (Zhob, Sibbi, Naseerabad, Kalat and Makran divisions) from Sunday to Tuesday.

Heavy downpours may generate urban flooding and flash flooding in vulnerable areas of Balochistan.

A spokesman of Met Office informed that present weather system in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Kashmir has weakened. However, more monsoon rains are expected in upper parts (Upper Punjab, KP, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir) during Sunday and Wednesday. Moderate to heavy falls may generate landsliding in vulnerable areas of upper parts of the country.

OUR STAFF REPORTER