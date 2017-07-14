A lawyers’ rally from GPO Chowk to Regal Chowk on Thursday caused a traffic jam on The Mall. The government has already banned protests on this main city road under Section 144. On April 12, a petitioner moved the court for strict enforcement of the ban after a suicide bomber

targeted pharmacists during a protest on Charing Cross. CTO Captain Syed Ahmed Mobeen and 14 others lost lives in the bombing. The court was told that though protest is basic right of people, demonstrations at such busy places should not be allowed in the current security

situation. On October 21, authorities had assured the court of enforcing the ban. The judge took notice on Thursday after he and his colleagues too got stuck in the traffic mess caused by the protest, on their way to the court. In November 2011, the same court had issued directives to the authorities to enforce the ban on protests on The Mall and provide an alternative venue to people wanting to highlight their issues through protest demonstrations. –Staff photo by Mohsin Raza