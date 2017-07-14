LAHORE - The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) claimed to have arrested a woman proclaimed offender in a fraud case Thursday. According to FIA spokesman, Quratul Ain, daughter of Saleem Ahmad of Samanabad, had received Rs750,000 from complainant Naeem Akhtar of Faisalabad for employment in Australia. Further investigation is under way.

31 ‘profiteers’arrested

District administration Lahore continued its drive against profiteering on Thursday and arrested 31 shopkeepers. Also 29 cases were registered against violators of the Price Act and 22 out of total 31 shopkeepers were sent to prison for three days after summary trial.

Price control magistrates conducted raids on 596 shops in various areas of the city and inspected price of commodities. As many as 29 shopkeepers were challaned and fine was imposed worth Rs47,500. The administration issued directions to the Towns administration to continue crackdown on profiteers.