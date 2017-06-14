LAHORE - Islami Tehreek chief Allama Sajid Naqvi has called for enforcement of Shariah in the light of the recommendations of the Council of Islamic Ideology (CII).

Talking to journalists along with Shia Ulema Council Punjab President Allama Sibtain Haider at an Iftar dinner here yesterday, Naqvi dispelled the impression of a sectarian gulf between the followers of Shia and Sunni schools of thought in Pakistan. He said that decrees could not be issued and hateful slogans could not be raised against the followers of two schools of thought on the basis of differences in their jurisprudence. He said there was a complete unity between Shias and Sunnis in the country. So, he added, it was responsibility of the religious scholars to keep this unity intact. He said that no law could be enforced in the country against the spirit of the Holy Quran and Sunnah.

To a question, he said that efforts were being made to forge a political alliance. An alliance of religious parties of all schools of thought was need of the hour, he said. He said his party would prefer to be part of this alliance in the next elections. He said that differences between Jamaat-e-Islami and JUI-F would end soon.

The Iftar dinner was attended by Punjab Minister for Religious Affairs Syed Zaeem Qadri, PPP leader Barrister Amir Hassan, JUP leader Arshad Gardezi and others.