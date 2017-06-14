LAHORE - The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday dismissed a petition against the quota reserved for provinces in recruitments through the Central Superior Services (CSS).

Muhammad Talib and a number of other candidates for the upcoming CSS examination had submitted that the current quota system was illegal and unlawful. They said that quota in CSS jobs was introduced under the Article 47 of the Constitution for a period of 40 years and this period expired in 2013, but the quota system was still intact. They said that many eligible candidates could not serve the country due to the quota system, which was discriminatory. They asked the court to abolish the quota reserved for the provinces in CSS jobs and stay the examination scheduled to be held under the current system.

In the past, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan governments had challenged LHC’s jurisdiction over cases against the quota reserved for the provinces. They had submitted that only the Supreme Court had the jurisdiction to hear such cases.

After hearing the arguments, Justice Ayesha A. Malik of the LHC dismissed the petition observing that it was not maintainable. The judge observed that the high court could not give a verdict in this case because it was relating to other provinces as well.

LLB ADMISSIONS

The LHC on Tuesday sough more arguments on a petition challenging the condition of second division for admission to the LLB degree programme.

Advocate Shaheen Pirza challenged this condition and said it was unjust. He said it was discriminatory and in violation of the constitution.

He asked the court to declare this condition illegal.