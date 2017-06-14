LAHORE - City police on Tuesday carried out a mock drill around the residences and offices of Chinese nationals in the Model Town police division.

The main purpose of the rehearsal was to ensure preparedness of the police in case of any emergency situation. The police are already put on high-alert in the provincial metropolis to ensure security around key government installations, markets, mosques, and shopping malls in the holy month of Ramazan.

The latest security measures in the Punjab province comes just days after the killing of two Chinese national in the restive Balochsitan province.

The mock exercise was carried in the Model Town and Naseerabad police vicinities under the supervision of SP Model Town. Hundreds of police commandoes, dolphin squad, police response units, Rescue 1122, Bomb Disposal Squads and other law-enforcement agencies participated in the rehearsals.

The exercise began as policemen wearing bullet-proof jackets and carrying assault rifles entered buildings within minutes from a nearby police facility. Several police mobiles were seen patrolling on the road next to the buildings where the mock exercise was taking place.

DIG Haider Ashraf, who leads the operations wing of the city police, said the purpose of such exercises was to ensure elaborate security arrangements to deal any untoward incident in the provincial capital. “We are giving top priority to the Chinese nationals (with regard to security). Well-trained cops are deployed at the offices and residences of foreign nationals,” he said. “The facilities where Chinese live or work are being monitored round-the-clock from the high-tech police operations rooms.” Also, the city police last week conducted several search operations against suspected elements around the workplaces and residences of Chinese nationals.